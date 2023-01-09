Ch’od Revealed as Build-A-Figure For 2023 Marvel Legends X-Men Wave

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

What’s that? Ch’od from the Starjammers is joining Hasbro Marvel Legends in 2023?! You better believe it! Ch’od stars as the Build-A-Figure in a new wave of characters inspired by X-Men stories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • At long last (okay it was a month ago) Hasbro has revealed that their latest Build-A-Figure collectible in the Marvel Legends life of action figures will be the massive, extra green, amphibious creature, Ch’od!

  • Fans of Marvel Comics and the X-Men will want to ready their display shelves for a series of new figures inspired by the classic heroes, villains and anti-heroes of the mutant variety.
  • As with every Build-A-Figure series, a group of individual characters will be released, each coming with a body part to assemble Ch’od!
  • Hasbro teased the Build-A-Figure wave in December during their last live stream of the year, but Ch’od’s identity was kept a secret. Fans did however get a first look at the assortment that includes:
    • Kid Omega
    • Fang
    • Chamber
    • Monet St. Croix
    • Corsair
    • Emma Frost
    • Cyclops

  • Pricing hasn’t been announced but most Marvel Legends figures sell for $24.99-$27.99.
  • Check back soon for links to the individual figures.

About Ch’od:

  • While he’s part of this X-Men series of figures, Ch’od himself is not a mutant but rather a Saurid from the planet Timor. He’s an amphibious reptile and founding member of the Starjammers.
  • When a mad ruler tries to steal the power of a special crystal, the Starjammers team up with the X-Men to save the Shi'ar.
  • Ch’od made is first Marvel Comic’s appearance in X-Men Vol. 1 #104 which was released on January 18, 1977.