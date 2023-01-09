Ch’od Revealed as Build-A-Figure For 2023 Marvel Legends X-Men Wave

What’s that? Ch’od from the Starjammers is joining Hasbro Marvel Legends in 2023?! You better believe it! Ch’od stars as the Build-A-Figure in a new wave of characters inspired by X-Men stories.
What’s Happening:
- At long last (okay it was a month ago) Hasbro has revealed that their latest Build-A-Figure collectible in the Marvel Legends life of action figures will be the massive, extra green, amphibious creature, Ch’od!
- Fans of Marvel Comics and the X-Men will want to ready their display shelves for a series of new figures inspired by the classic heroes, villains and anti-heroes of the mutant variety.
- As with every Build-A-Figure series, a group of individual characters will be released, each coming with a body part to assemble Ch’od!
- Hasbro teased the Build-A-Figure wave in December during their last live stream of the year, but Ch’od’s identity was kept a secret. Fans did however get a first look at the assortment that includes:
- Kid Omega
- Fang
- Chamber
- Monet St. Croix
- Corsair
- Emma Frost
- Cyclops
- While guests will still have to wait awhile to bring the awesome collectibles home, Hasbro did reveal that the Ch’od Build-A-Figure wave will go on sale tomorrow (January 10th) at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse.
- Pricing hasn’t been announced but most Marvel Legends figures sell for $24.99-$27.99.
About Ch’od:
- While he’s part of this X-Men series of figures, Ch’od himself is not a mutant but rather a Saurid from the planet Timor. He’s an amphibious reptile and founding member of the Starjammers.
- When a mad ruler tries to steal the power of a special crystal, the Starjammers team up with the X-Men to save the Shi'ar.
- Ch’od made is first Marvel Comic’s appearance in X-Men Vol. 1 #104 which was released on January 18, 1977.