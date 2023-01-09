Ch’od Revealed as Build-A-Figure For 2023 Marvel Legends X-Men Wave

What’s that? Ch’od from the Starjammers is joining Hasbro Marvel Legends in 2023?! You better believe it! Ch’od stars as the Build-A-Figure in a new wave of characters inspired by X-Men stories.

At long last (okay it was a month ago) Hasbro has revealed that their latest Build-A-Figure collectible in the Marvel Legends life of action figures will be the massive, extra green, amphibious creature, Ch’od!

Fans of Marvel Comics and the X-Men will want to ready their display shelves for a series of new figures inspired by the classic heroes, villains and anti-heroes of the mutant variety.

As with every Build-A-Figure series, a group of individual characters will be released, each coming with a body part to assemble Ch’od!

Hasbro teased the Build-A-Figure wave in December Kid Omega Fang Chamber Monet St. Croix Corsair Emma Frost Cyclops



While guests will still have to wait awhile to bring the awesome collectibles home, Hasbro did reveal that the Ch’od Build-A-Figure wave will go on sale tomorrow (January 10th) at 1pm ET Hasbro Pulse

Pricing hasn’t been announced but most Marvel Legends figures sell for $24.99-$27.99.

About Ch’od: