“Koala Man” Showrunners Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit Ink New Deal with 20th Television Animation, ABC Signature

Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, showrunners of Hulu’s new animated series Koala Man, have signed a new deal with 20th Television Animation and ABC Signature, according to Variety.

The new multi-year deal expands Hernandez’ and Samit’s work beyond animation to handle live-action projects for ABC Signature.

Hernandez’ and Samit’s Hermit House will created projects for all platforms.

Hernandez and Samit developed Koala Man for Hulu. They also executive produced along with Michael Cusack and Justin Roiland.

The duo is also in development on Talk Nerdy to Me, a workplace comedy set for CBS from ABC Signature.

, a workplace comedy set for CBS from ABC Signature. On the film side, have written Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Addams Family 2 and are currently set to write Disney’s upcoming film based on the beloved EPCOT character Figment

What they’re saying:

20th TV Animation executive VP Marci Proietto and ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis: “Dan and Benji are wildly talented writers with a truly unique sensibility and a hilarious voice. We have been obsessed with their work for years and are very excited to continue our relationship in animation with them, and are thrilled to expand their development into live-action within our studio.”

Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit: "We're so excited to expand our creative partnership with 20th Television Animation and ABC Signature. Working with Marci Proietto and Chris Cikowski as well as Jonnie Davis and Tracy Underwood has been a dream come true. We hope we can be together forever, or at least until the kids go to college."

About Koala Man:

Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto.

Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.

On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready.

He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

