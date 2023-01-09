From the magic of Casita to the unique gifts possessed by the Madrigal family, there’s something extra special about the Encanto story. Everyone knows it, including Loungefly who just introduced a new mini backpack design available exclusively at Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

We all love a good Disney Loungefly accessory and their ever popular mini backpack look has once again popped up at Entertainment Earth, this time with an exclusive design themed to Encanto .

. As you’d expect, this look is just as colorful and vibrant as Casita—the Madrigal’s magical house— and can store all of your essentials as you head out on your daily adventures!

For added fun, the bag is decorated with the smiling faces of Mirabel, Isabela, Antonio and even Tio Bruno (!) who are placed among the bright flower and leaf designs and the family’s Miracle Candle—which glows in the dark!

Aside from the colorful exterior designs, this exclusive features a simple, yet beautiful turquoise interior that matches the back of the backpack.

Guests can find the Encanto Loungefly mini backpack for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth . It sells for $69.99 and is expected to ship in February 2023

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Encanto Familia Madrigal Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack- Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Faux leather, with shiny gold-colored hardware

Top zipper closure; front zippered pocket

Adjustable straps

Matching themed lining

Glow-in-the-dark enamel baton charm

Printed details

10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep

Ages 15 and up

