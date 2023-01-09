Exclusive Print Now Available To Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can get their hands an exclusive print featuring everyone’s favorite mice enjoying their time at Disneyland Park!

What’s Happening:

For a limited time only, Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can pick up a special print as a perk for being a Magic Key holder.

The print, created by fan-favorite artist Asia Ellington, features Mickey and Minnie Mouse in front of Sleeping Beauty castle at Disneyland Park.

Mickey and Minnie are shown in the new styles as seen in the Mickey Mouse shorts, which is perfect as the print release is mere weeks ahead of the debut of the new attraction, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway

Asia Ellington is quite familiar with the characters too, as she is currently based in Glendale, working at Disney Television Animation on The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, and other unannounced projects.

The print can be picked up now, exclusive to Magic Key Holders, in the "it's a small world" shop.

Starting January 27th, guests will be invited to the grand world "prem-ear" of Mickey and Minnie's latest cartoon short, "Perfect Picnic"—and where better to watch it than Toontown's favorite small-town movie palace, the El CapiTOON Theater!

Guests will be able to tour the lobby inside where they’ll encounter "Mickey Through the Ears," an exploration of the illustrious film career of the world's most famous mouse, featuring movie props and memorabilia, and when it's their turn to step inside the auditorium to enjoy the premiere, where they’ll soon learn to expect the unexpected! Stepping into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy's train, what could possibly go wrong?