New “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Poster Revealed Ahead of New Trailer Debut Tonight

Ahead of the debut of a new trailer tonight, a new poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- A new poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has debuted ahead of a new trailer set to air tonight during the College Football National Championship Game.
- The CFP National Championship Game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN.
- Watch the previously released trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below:
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Jonathan Majors also joins the cast as the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Bill Murray, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer, has also joined the cast of the upcoming film.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.