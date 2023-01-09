Three More Disney100 Variant Covers Revealed by Marvel Comics

The Walt Disney Company will mark its 100th anniversary in 2023 and will celebrate the incredible storytellers, creators, and fans who, together, spark the magic and wonder of Disney. Disney100 is a celebration of that journey and will bring new experiences with beloved characters around the globe, and Marvel Comics will be marking the occasion with a special monthly Disney100 variant cover program featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more.

The variant program in honor of Disney100 will celebrate Marvel’s past, present, and future through the classic “What If” lens with a fantastic reimagining of Marvel’s most classic comic book covers.

While the initial trio of these first-of-its-kind art pieces

See Disney’s iconic characters immersed in pivotal moments of the Marvel mythos including the earth-shattering 90s event Infinity Gauntlet, the debut of the lineup of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes that would define the 2000s in “New Avengers #1,” and the transformative journey Tony Stark went on in the pages of “Invincible Iron Man.”

With 12 covers in total, fans can look forward to a new Disney100 variant cover (also available in Black and White versions) hitting stands each month of 2023 at local comic book shops.

The variant covers will be found on select upcoming issues of “Amazing Spider-Man” starting with “Amazing Spider-Man #17″ on January 11.

Check out Marvel Comics’ newest Disney100 variant covers below, and stay tuned for more to be revealed in the months ahead.