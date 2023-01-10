Trailer Released for Season Two of the Hulu Original Series “How I Met Your Father”

The trailer for season two of the Hulu Original series, How I Met Your Father, has been released. The series returns with one episode on January 24, and episodes will follow weekly, only on Hulu.

What's Happening:

Check out the trailer and key art for season two of Hulu Original series, How I Met Your Father.

The comedy series returns for its second season with one episode on Tuesday, January 24.

New episodes will follow weekly, only on Hulu.

How I Met Your Father Synopsis:

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Cast:

Hilary Duff

Christopher Lowell

Francia Raisa

Tom Ainsley

Tien Tran

Suraj Sharma

Recurring Stars: