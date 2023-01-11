Disney TV Animation Teases “Amphibia” and “The Owl House” Crossover in Chibi Form

Disney TV Animation has taken to their social media to tease a crossover event that fans have literally been begging for, even if it’s in Chibi form.

What’s Happening:

Disney TV Animation has teased the crossover The Owl House and Amphibia have been clamoring for for quite some time on their official Instagram

While Disney TV Animation didn't specify who we'd see, the caption alongside Chibi Luz and King which reads, "The most ribbit-ing crossover yet casts a spell on January 14th… Who could it be?" definitely implies Amphibia characters.

Fans have been asking for this for a while, even prompting a table read with cast members from both shows at a Comic-Con event. We even asked Amphibia creator Matt Braly what he would like to see if that were to ever happen in our interview which you can check out here.

Amphibia ended its three season run in May of 2022, and fans still want to see more adventures from Wartwood via a magical music box. Meanwhile, The Owl House is also in the midst of its third and final season which is made up of three 44-minute episodes, with the second of those three set to debut on Disney Channel. You can catch up with both series, The Owl House and Amphibia, both streaming now on Disney+.

and both streaming now on Even though it’s set to be done in Chibi form, fans are sure to enjoy seeing Luz, King, and whatever characters from Amphibia, be it Anne, Sprig, or Polly interact on January 14th.