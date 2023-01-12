James Cameron and Jon Landau Honored with Handprints and Footprints Ceremony in Hollywood

Avatar: The Way of Water filmmakers James Cameron and Jon Landau were honored earlier today with a Handprints and Footprints Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

Among the attendees at the ceremony, in which Cameron and Landau put their handprints and footprints in cement in the legendary movie palace’s forecourt, were Avatar: The Way of Water cast members Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

cast members Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. This honor comes on the heels of their nomination today by the Producers Guild of America (PGA) for producing Avatar: The Way of Water , the most successful worldwide release of 2022 and the seventh highest grossing film of all time worldwide.

, the most successful worldwide release of 2022 and the seventh highest grossing film of all time worldwide. In addition, the film has been nominated for six Critics Choice awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and two Golden Globe awards, for Best Picture and Best Director, and has been selected as one of the year’s top films by the AFI and National Board of Review.

