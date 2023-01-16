Early “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Screening Events Coming to The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is offering an Early Screening Event on February 16 and two fan event screenings on February 16 & 17 for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The events will be hosted by Nerdist. All tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on sale now

The Early Screening Event will start at 3:00pm. Tickets are $30 and include a set of three journals, collectible popcorn tin with popcorn, event credential and bottled beverage.

The fan event screenings will take place Thursday at 7:00pm and Friday at 7:00pm, each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event screening costs $40.

Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive an “Ant-Man” sipper, 64oz popcorn tub, event credential and bottled beverage with their ticket.

Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive an “Ant-Man” hat, collectible popcorn tin with popcorn, event credential and bottled beverage with their ticket.

Fans are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite Marvel characters.

Daily showtimes for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from February 17 through 27 and March 1 through 5 are 12:00pm, 3:30pm, 7:00pm and 10:30pm.

Showtimes from March 6 through 11 are 12:00pm, 3:30pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes are subject to change.

Guests are invited to arrive early to view a display of costumes from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

