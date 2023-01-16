Sullivan Jones and Lisa Gilroy Join the Cast of Hulu’s “Interior Chinatown”

According to Deadline, Sullivan Jones (Atlanta) and Lisa Gilroy (Netflix’s Glamourous) have been cast as leads opposite Jimmy O. Yang in the upcoming Hulu series Interior Chinatown.

Interior Chinatown follows the story of Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character trapped in a police procedural trying to find his way into the larger story – and along the way discovers secrets about the strange world he inhabits and his family’s buried history.

Jones and Gilroy will play Miles Turner and Sarah Green, respectively, the two lead detectives on the procedural crime show Black & White.

. An expert at making flashy arrests—whenever he’s not bantering with his longtime partner Sarah Green—Turner’s seemingly perfect exterior masks someone more complex. Ambitious and hyper-competent, Green is indisputably the best detective on the force, but somehow still finds herself always fighting for the light behind Turner’s shadow.

In addition to Yang, Jones and Gilroy join previously cast leads Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennett

The series comes from creator Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller, Interior Chinatown .

. Yu will serve as showrunner for the series, as well as an executive producer.

Taika Waititi ( Jojo Rabbit

The 10 episode series is produced by 20th Television.

This is just the latest of a number of book-to-television adaptations at Hulu, following others like Tiny Beautiful Things The Other Black Girl, and Black Cake.