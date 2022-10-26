Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet Join the Cast of Hulu’s “Interior Chinatown”

According to Deadline, Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show) and Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) have joined the cast of Interior Chinatown, a new 10 episode series coming to Hulu from 20th Television.

What’s Happening:

  • Interior Chinatown follows the story of Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character trapped in a police procedural trying to find his way into the larger story–and along the way discovers secrets about the strange world he inhabits and his family’s buried history.
  • Chieng will play Fatty Choi, Willis’s best friend whose passions include video games and malted beverages.
  • Bennet will play Detective Lana Lee, a new lead making her debut appearance in the procedural cop show Black & White. Lana brings a new energy to the series’ reliable but overworked premise.
  • The series comes from creator Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller, Interior Chinatown.
  • Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct the pilot and executive produce.
  • This is just the latest of a number of book-to-television adaptations at Hulu, following others like Tiny Beautiful Things, The Other Black Girl, and Black Cake.

