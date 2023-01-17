Kang Knows How it Ends in New “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Teaser

A new teaser for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promotes the film’s upcoming theatrical release in 3D and sees Kang making a proposal to Scott Lang.

  • In the new teaser, Kng proposes to Scott, also known as Ant-Man, that they can help each other.
  • However, later on in the one-minute teaser, Scott vows to not let Kang leave the Quantum Realm.
  • These details go along with what was recently revealed by Kevin Feige, that Kang is currently trapped in the Quantum Realm and needs to escape.
  • You can watch the new teaser for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
  • Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
  • Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.