Kang Knows How it Ends in New “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Teaser

A new teaser for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promotes the film’s upcoming theatrical release in 3D and sees Kang making a proposal to Scott Lang.
- In the new teaser, Kng proposes to Scott, also known as Ant-Man, that they can help each other.
- However, later on in the one-minute teaser, Scott vows to not let Kang leave the Quantum Realm.
- These details go along with what was recently revealed by Kevin Feige, that Kang is currently trapped in the Quantum Realm and needs to escape.
- You can watch the new teaser for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below:
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.