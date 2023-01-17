Kang Knows How it Ends in New “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Teaser

A new teaser for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promotes the film’s upcoming theatrical release in 3D and sees Kang making a proposal to Scott Lang.

In the new teaser, Kng proposes to Scott, also known as Ant-Man, that they can help each other.

However, later on in the one-minute teaser, Scott vows to not let Kang leave the Quantum Realm.

These details go along with what was recently revealed by Kevin Feige

You can watch the new teaser for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania