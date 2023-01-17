Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” to Begin Shooting in June

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has some news for Marvel fans. The star of the upcoming film Thunderbolts has revealed that production on the movie will begin in June, according to Variety.

In a new Variety cover story, Louis-Dreyfus, who portrays Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Val, for short) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed that Thunderbolts will begin filming in June.

will begin filming in June. Louis-Dreyfus’s Val made her first appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ Black Widow and the recently released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

on and the recently released . To this point, Val has seemingly been assembling a team of rogues from a position of power but has stayed out of the action herself. Louis-Dreyfus is hoping to change that: “I told them I really, really want to fight. We’ll see if that happens. I haven’t seen the script yet.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has described the plot of Thunderbolts as “the tale of a ‘rag-tag bunch’ of unincorporated superheroes, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Bolova and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.”

as “the tale of a ‘rag-tag bunch’ of unincorporated superheroes, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Bolova and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.” Joining Val, Yelena and Bucky in the film are Ghost, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent and Taskmaster.

We also learned that Harrison Ford will take up the roll of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross

Val will be the leader of this “rag-tag” group, but we don’t know much more. Louis-Dreyfus mentioned her experience in dealing with the secrecy of a Marvel project: “There’s so much secrecy around it. When I first started shooting it I had to go set wearing a black cloak with a hood and keep my head down so nobody could see it was me walking onto the soundstage.”

She also shared some details on a character choice for the MCU as opposed to the comic version: “In the original comic she has sort of a white streak in her hair, but I thought purple would make it a little more of this world today. And I didn’t want her to look too much like Cruella

Marvel’s Thunderbolts is currently slated to open on July 26, 2024.