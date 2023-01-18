“AFV” Creator Vin Di Bona Sells Majority Stake in His Production Companies

According to Variety, Vin Di Bona, creator and executive producer of ABC’s franchise America’s Funniest Home Videos, has sold a majority stake in Vin Di Bona Productions and Fishbowl Worldwide Media to a private investor.

What’s Happening:

The creator and executive producer of ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos has sold a majority stake in Vin Di Bona Productions and Fishbowl Worldwide Media to a private investor group led by Clarion Capital Partners.

has sold a majority stake in Vin Di Bona Productions and Fishbowl Worldwide Media to a private investor group led by Clarion Capital Partners. The transaction is believed to be valued at nine figures, with the value of the AFV library and Di Bona’s related businesses, but no official comment has been given on financial terms.

library and Di Bona’s related businesses, but no official comment has been given on financial terms. Di Bona has had many interested in his company over the years, but he said this was the right transaction for three reasons.

First, his 79th birthday is in April.

Second, "he’s energized by the chance to use the company he’s built over five decades as the foundation of a larger content studio."

And third, his long association with Schiff and Stevens made him comfortable enough to take them and Clarion on as partners.

Di Bona noted that he “maintains full control of the AFV universe, and he has carved out a lane that allows him to produce “outside the deal” should the opportunity arise. But his priority will be on helping to build up the Venture 10 group.”

