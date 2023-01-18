Disney Gallery To Celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder at Disneyland Park

Guests at the Disneyland Resort will soon be able to enjoy a curated exhibit in the Disney Gallery on Main Street U.S.A. to help celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder.

What’s Happening:

As part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration at the Disneyland Resort, earlier today Disneyland announced that the Disney Gallery on Main Street U.S.A. will be part of the fun as well.

Inside the space, adjacent and connected to Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln in the Main Street Opera House, the new Disney 100 Years of Wonder exhibit is inspired by Walt Disney’s vision for Disneyland to be where his films come to life.

Inside, guests will be able to see beautiful artwork created by original Disney animators for some of Walt’s early films, alongside concept artwork created by original Disney Imagineers to recreate those stories in the park.

The exhibit will also display an animator’s desk, a model of a multiplane camera and more. It’s a magnificent tribute to Disney films that became Disneyland Resort attractions, park experiences that later inspired Disney films and the rich traditions they both share.

The exhibit will showcase Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary this year, and beginning January 27th, the Disneyland Resort will commemorate the milestone with new experiences, entertainment and more throughout 2023.

Disney100 will celebrate incredible storytellers and creators, along with the fans and families who’ve brought Disney into their hearts, as they together spark the magic and wonder of Disney. This celebration honors the journey we’ve been on and the memories we’ve created together, and it will bring new experiences with beloved characters along with heartwarming new stories.

Along with the new Disney Gallery Exhibit, guests at the Disneyland Resort can enjoy new shows like World of Color and attractions like Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway