Stock Up On “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Funko Soda Figures at Entertainment Earth

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Fill your display case with five new designs featuring our favorite characters from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on the horizon and Funko is helping fans to get excited with their latest assortment of Funko Soda collectibles

is on the horizon and Funko is helping fans to get excited with their latest assortment of Five characters from the upcoming film get to take the spotlight as these unique 3-inch figures that comfortably fit in a Soda can. Included in the line up are: Rocket Star-Lord Groot Drax Nebula

The ragtag team certainly has evolved over the years here we can see the gang actually dressed like a team in their navy and red Ravagers suits. It looks like they mean business!

But that's not all, along with the standard Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

The Chase Variants showcase the team’s casual side, alternate facial expressions, or additional weapons. Groot’s even holding up an alien sign!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Funko Soda collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Funko Soda collection is Each sells for $14.99 and are expected to ship to fans in May2023.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Rocket Soda Vinyl Figure – $14.99

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Star-Lord Soda Vinyl Figure – $14.99

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Groot Soda Vinyl Figure – $14.99

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Drax Soda Vinyl Figure – $14.99

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Nebula Soda Vinyl Figure – $14.99

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn and arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.