New Clip and Recent Trailer Keep Fans On The Edge Of Their Seat For Debut of Next Installment of “The Owl House”

Fans who have avoided spoilers across the internet are literally counting the minutes until the debut of the next episode of The Owl House on Disney Channel, “For the Future,” and are getting even more excited thanks to a new clip from Disney TV Animation.

What’s Happening:

A new clip from the upcoming 2nd part of the 3-Part final season of the acclaimed Disney Channel series, The Owl House , has been released by Disney TV Animation.

, has been released by Disney TV Animation. Picking up at the end of “Thanks to Them,” we see Luz’s mother, Camila enter the Demon Realm and be startled by the giant skull of The Titan that makes up the world in which Luz’s friends call home. While the Titan’s skull startles Camila, the rest of the gang is startled by the rest of the horizon, which has clearly been taken over by the childlike and magical whimsy of The Collector.

We also see a moment in which Luz shares some time with her mom, sharing that she still plans to return to the Human Realm after she helps her friends.

Even more of what we can expect to see was also revealed in the trailer for the episode that debuted recently, promising the return(?) of favorite characters like King, The Collector, Raine Whispers and the rest of the Coven Heads, Hooty, Lilith, and even a brief appearance by Eda in Owl Beast form.

When we last left the characters from The Owl House , they had followed Belos/Phillip through a portal he reopened in the Gravesfield cemetery to return to the Boiling Isles and the Demon Realm, where they were going to return to help save Eda, King, Raine, and everyone else they left behind at the end of season two.

The Owl House follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. Starring in the series is Sarah-Nicole Robles (Star Darlings) as Luz, Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me) as Eda, Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown (Raven's Home) as Gus, Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Willow, Mae Whitman (Good Girls) as Amity and Cissy Jones (Little Big Awesome) as Lilith.

The third season of the series, comprising three 45 minute specials, was revealed just ahead of the debut of the second season. The second of those three specials, “For The Future,” will see Luz and her friends race against Belos to confront The Collector, hopefully saving the Boiling Isles. The episode is set to make its official debut on Disney Channel on Saturday, January 21st, at 9:00 PM.

You can catch up with the rest of the series thus far, now streaming on Disney+