New Three-Course Selection Menu Coming to California Grill on April 1st

Following the conclusion of The World’s Most Magical Celebration at Walt Disney World, California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will be getting a new menu.

What’s Happening:

A new menu

With the 50th celebrations coming to a close on March 31st, a new three-course selection menu will arrive at California Grill on April 1st.

Reservations can be booked beginning on January 31st.

New items in this three-course selection menu include: Lemon Chiffon Cake Fire-Roasted Venison Goat Cheese Raviolo



About California Grill:

In 1971, Top of the World opened on the 15th floor of Disney’s Contemporary Resort, offering two dinner/dancing shows nightly featuring top-name entertainment. In 1981, “Broadway at the Top” dinner show was introduced with popular catchy show tunes sung by talented performers.

In 1995, the space transformed into California Grill, offering fresh, seasonal dishes prepared in the stunning on-stage kitchen. The impressive wine list showcasing the finest wines from highly allocated California vineyards further elevated the dining experience.

California Grill was considered a cutting-edge concept, becoming a sought-after dining destination for our guests as well as catching the culinary world’s attention.

Through the years, the menu has evolved but continues the focus on seasonal dining with a creative blending of flavors, textures, and techniques. The stellar award-winning wine list is still as impressive but has made room for craft cocktails and beers. What has remained constant is the stunning views of the Magic Kingdom