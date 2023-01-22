TRON Lightcycle / Run Area Music Now Playing at the Magic Kingdom

We finally know that TRON Lightcycle / Run, the new attraction coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, will open on April 4th. For the past few weeks, the attraction has been consistently testing, and today while at the park, we got to hear some of the new area music that will play around the attraction.

What’s Happening:

While at the Magic Kingdom today, we were able to hear the TRON Lightcycle / Run area music playing from the edge of Storybook Circus, which is as close as you can currently get to the new attraction.

As you can hear in the video below, the music appears to either be from or inspired by Daft Punk’s score for TRON: Legacy. It is likely the same area music you’ll hear at the Shanghai Disneyland version of the attraction.

TRON: Legacy soundtrack is playing as background music and vehicles are cycling at about a 30 second rate. #DisneyWorld #flynnlives pic.twitter.com/YA9qTJZkpz — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 22, 2023

When the attraction opens, guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy , whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power

When guests enter the attraction's queue, they'll be "digitized" and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?

TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023.