Anne Hathaway Says It’s “Thrilling” To See Level of Excitement For Third “Princess Diaries”

Anne Hathaway has commented that it’s “Thrilling” to see the level of excitement for a third installment in The Princess Diaries though she has not officially signed on to be a part of it, according to People.

Anne Hathaway, the Oscar-winning actress who broke out in 2001’s The Princess Diaries, commented at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend that it was “thrilling” to “see the level of excitement” for a third entry in The Princess Diaries series.

Director Garry Marshall told People before he passed away in 2016 that he and Hathaway had been discussing the movie, where she would reprise the role of Mia Thermopolis, though he said the movie would have to wait for the then-pregnant Hathaway to have her baby.

Referring to the excitement of fans, Hathaway said, "We feel the exact same, and I know it's probably very frustrating. It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things."

The sequel has long been awaited, with the second Princess Diaries film making its debut in 2004, which also marked the on-screen debut of Chris Pine. People reports that both Pine and Julie Andrews, who played the Queen, may be a long shot to lock-in for the third film.

