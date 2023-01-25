New Programs Happening This Year at The Walt Disney Family Museum

There are new programs announced at The Walt Disney Family Museum, including Virtual Story Time and The Proud Family Talk.

What’s Happening:

Getting Loud and Proud with The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Creative Team: Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar

Thu, Feb 23 | 6pm | Theater

$15 members

$35 non-members | $30 seniors and students (with valid ID)

$25 youths | FREE for children ages 5 and under, Registration Required

Join for an in-depth look into how The Proud Family (2001–05) creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar revived their beloved Disney Channel

Tickets to Getting Loud and Proud with The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder with Creative Team: Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar are available online beginning Tuesday, January 24 at noon.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is available to stream exclusively on Disney+. Season Two premieres with all episodes streaming February 1.

Stella Keeps the Sun Up with Author Clothilde Ewing

Sun, Feb 5 | 11am PT | Zoom Webinar

FREE, Registration Required

In February, we celebrate Black History Month by honoring the achievements and culture of members of the African diaspora. Join author Clothilde Ewing for a special reading of Stella Keeps the Sun Up, the whimsical tale of a little girl who is determined to do away with bedtime forever.

Tickets to Stella Keeps the Sun Up with Author Clothilde Ewing are available online beginning Tuesday, January 24 at noon.

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Sat & Sun, Jan 8–29 | 2pm | Theater

No screening Jan 7

FREE for members

$10 adults, seniors, and students | $8 youth

$5 with general admission or a member guest

FREE for children ages 5 and under

“Be Our Guest” this January as we celebrate the New Year with a month-long screening of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Beauty and the Beast (1991). This beautiful and groundbreaking film highlights how great transformations are possible through love and understanding.

Film screenings are subject to change. If you're unable to attend a film screening within the first 20 minutes of the film duration, please contact our Ticketing team at [email protected] for a refund.

Studio Series

Adult Session (Ages 18+): 10:30am–noon | Learning Center

$13 members | $18 non-members

Youth Session (Ages 7–17): 1–2:30pm | Learning Center

$10 members | $15 non-members

Studio Series workshops are 90-minute sessions that explore animation principles and techniques.

In celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, we will be turning back the clock to an earlier series of animated films that incorporated many innovations still used today: the Silly Symphonies.

Animating a Lovestruck Character | Sat, Feb 11

| Sat, Feb 11 February is the month of love! From the Silly Symphony short Bugs in Love (1932) to modern day cartoons, join us as we delve into the use of romance in animation, discover tips and techniques of how to create iconic sweethearts, and bring to life a smitten character using acting principles and traditional hand-drawn animation.

Animate a Dancing Tree | Sat, Feb 25

| Sat, Feb 25 As the frost melts away, little flower buds begin to appear in the trees. Join us as we unearth the innovations behind the Silly Symphony Flowers and Trees (1932) and how the natural world has influenced cartoons, then use traditional hand-drawn animation to illustrate a stylized tree dancing in a forest.

Chris Miller: Kaleidoscope

Open through March 19, 2023

Presented in conjunction with Spirit of the Season: A Community Art Exhibition Lower Lobby

The Walt Disney Family Museum is honored to host Chris Miller: Kaleidoscope , a new exhibition of recent works by painter Chris Miller.

, a new exhibition of recent works by painter Chris Miller. Growing up in southern California where the orchards of the San Fernando Valley and the nearby Santa Monica Mountains afforded access to the natural world, Chris Miller frequently expressed his experiences in crayon and colored pencil drawings, giving physical form to his imagination. He also found inspiration and encouragement from his grandfather, Walt Disney.

This vibrant collection of abstract paintings is an exploration of Chris' memories of nature, serving as a meditation on the beauty of unique trees, rocks, flowers, and views, which have long served as sources of his inspiration.

Proceeds from the sale of these artworks will benefit The Walt Disney Family Museum's educational initiatives, including The Walt Disney Family Museum Animation Academy.

Spirit of the Season: A Community Art Exhibition

Open through March 19, 2023 Theater Gallery

For Walt Disney and his family, the holidays were a time to create magical memories and celebrate traditions. And while Walt and his family celebrated Christmas, there are many end-of-year holidays and traditions observed around the world, including Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Ōmisoka, Diwali, Las Posadas, Three Kings Day, Toji, seasonal solstices, and New Year’s.

Many end-of-the-year celebrations honor our environments, taking inspiration from the natural world and the great flora that surrounds us. For this year’s Spirit of the Season exhibition, we called on artists to take a page from our special exhibition, Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece, and create artworks that celebrate nature and the lush, abundant plant-matter that form our environment and lend themselves to holiday symbolism. Adult and teen artists were invited to submit artwork inspired by their own holiday traditions and expressing what the spirit of the season means to them.

Walt Disney's The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece (TEMPORARILY CLOSED)