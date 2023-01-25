Photos – Disney100 Monorail Wrap Debuts at Disneyland Resort

As the Disney100 celebration begins at Disneyland Resort today, we spotted the brand new monorail wrap for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

From what we could see with our first glimpse of the new monorail wrap, Chip and Dale appear next to the Disney100 logo.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more characters on the monorail wrap as the Disney100 celebration continues at the Disneyland Resort.

The Disneyland Resort is set to really kick off the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration on January 27th, with the debut of two new nighttime spectaculars for the occasion with World of Color

The same day will also see the grand opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway