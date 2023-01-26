Photos: Preview the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit at Disneyland

With the Disney100 celebration underway at Disneyland Resort, we got a chance to check out the Disney 100 Years of Wonder exhibit presented by The Disney Gallery at Disneyland Park today.

As you can see, the new exhibit is located in the lobby of Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

Inside the space, the new Disney 100 Years of Wonder exhibit is inspired by Walt Disney’s vision for Disneyland to be where his films come to life.

Inside, guests are able to see beautiful artwork created by original Disney animators for some of Walt’s early films, alongside concept artwork created by original Disney Imagineers to recreate those stories in the park.

The exhibit also displays an animator’s desk, a model of a multiplane camera and more. It’s a magnificent tribute to Disney films that became Disneyland Resort attractions, park experiences that later inspired Disney films and the rich traditions they both share.

The official Disneyland website is all ready for the next exhibit, describing it as a showcase of “Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary this year, and beginning January 27th, the Disneyland Resort will commemorate the milestone with new experiences, entertainment and more throughout 2023.

Disney100 will celebrate incredible storytellers and creators, along with the fans and families who’ve brought Disney into their hearts, as they together spark the magic and wonder of Disney. This celebration honors the journey we’ve been on and the memories we’ve created together, and it will bring new experiences with beloved characters along with heartwarming new stories.

Along with the new Disney Gallery Exhibit, guests at the Disneyland Resort can enjoy new shows like World of Color Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway