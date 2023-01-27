Disney+ Shares New Interconnected “Feels Like Home” Ads Narrated by Rosario Dawson

Disney+ has shared the next phase of their “Feels Like Home” brand campaign that celebrates the connection the global community of 164.2 million subscribers shares with the world’s greatest stories and characters.

The first spot in the “Feels Like Home” campaign launched back in November

This next phase is titled “Life Story” and introduces three new spots that start going into rotation today.

The spots tell the story of three characters who experience the Disney brands throughout their lives – but the big twist is that those three characters – and their lives – are all interconnected.

The male protagonist grows up with Star Wars

Two of the spots focus on their life stories, from their perspectives.

The third, titled “Buzz Flight,” tells the life story of their daughter, who grows up loving Pixar and Marvel

There are shared moments and crossover scenes where we briefly see the other characters dip in and out of their lives.

These little easter eggs hopefully build a little fan-joy as viewers can connect these lives together, while all 3 also work as completely standalone spots, too.

As a fun bonus, the spots are narrated by Ashoka star Rosario Dawson and the costume designer and wardrobe stylist for the shoot was Shirley Kurata, who just got nominated for an Academy Award in “Achievement in costume design” for her work on Everything Everywhere All at Once.