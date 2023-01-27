Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition Soundtrack Now Available for Streaming

Last summer, Spider-Man swung right into the Comic-Con Hall of Fame with “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition” at the San Diego Comic-Con Museum. Now, the soundtrack from that amazing exhibit is available for streaming.
- You can now listen to the soundtrack from “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition” on Spotify.
- The official soundtrack, consisting of nine new songs you can hear in the exhibit, immerses listeners in the Spidey world without having to leave the house to do it.
- Didn’t make it to “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition” in San Diego? You can check out photos from the exhibition in Mack’s review.
What they’re saying:
- Professor Ben Saunders, Co-Curator, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition: "We wanted a show that explored the real-world origin and history of this great character. But we also wanted to capture the essence of Spider-Man across comics, animation, film, games, and other media, and to give fans a chance to get up close and personal with their hero. Above all, we wanted to recreate the excitement we feel ourselves when we sit down to watch a Spider-Man movie or open a new book of his adventures. Working with Studio TK Berlin — one of the greatest design teams in the world — we knew we would have a spectacle. But we also needed a soundscape reflecting Spidey’s emotional ups and downs: his moments of isolation and loneliness, and also his courage, determination, and the sheer joy of web-slinging. Enter Sebastian M. Purfürst of LEM-Studios. An immensely skilled composer and visual artist, Sebastian rose to the challenge — as you can hear—and with this recording, you can take a piece of the exhibition home."