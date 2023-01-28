Marvel Gives a Look at the Making of Underwater Scenes in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

With the film set to debut on Disney+ next week, Marvel gives a look at the making of the underwater scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a new video.
- The new video features and interview with Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, who shares some insights on the process of filming the underwater scenes from the side of both the actors and the production team.
- We also get to see a lot of the process of some of these underwater scenes being shot, from pre-vis to the final product.
- Check out the new video below:
More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
- In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.
- As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
- Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opened in U.S. theaters November 11, 2022.
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number one film of all time in both East and West Africa.
