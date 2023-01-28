Marvel Gives a Look at the Making of Underwater Scenes in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

With the film set to debut on Disney+ next week, Marvel gives a look at the making of the underwater scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a new video.

The new video features and interview with Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, who shares some insights on the process of filming the underwater scenes from the side of both the actors and the production team.

We also get to see a lot of the process of some of these underwater scenes being shot, from pre-vis to the final product.

Check out the new video below:

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: