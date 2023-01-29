20th Century Studios Reveals Trailer and Poster for Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman”

20th Century Studios has revealed the trailer and poster for The Boogeyman, the new movie adaptation of the Stephen King short story.
What’s Happening:
- The Boogeyman, a horror-thriller from the mind of best-selling author Stephen King, opens June 2nd, 2023, in theaters nationwide.
- High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.
- The Boogeyman is directed by Rob Savage (Host) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Mark Heyman (Black Swan) and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King.
- The film stars:
- Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets)
- Chris Messina (Birds of Prey)
- Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy)
- Madison Hu (Bizaardvark)
- LisaGay Hamilton (Vice)
- David Dastmalchian (Dune)
- The producers are Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Dan Levine (Arrival), and Dan Cohen (The Adam Project), with John H. Starke (Sicario), Emily Morris (Rosaline), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (The Tomorrow War), and Robin Meisinger serving as executive producers.
- Originally, The Boogeyman was set to be released on Hulu, but was moved to a theatrical release following a surprisingly strong test screening.