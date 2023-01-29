20th Century Studios Reveals Trailer and Poster for Stephen King’s “The Boogeyman”

20th Century Studios has revealed the trailer and poster for The Boogeyman, the new movie adaptation of the Stephen King short story.

What’s Happening:

The Boogeyman , a horror-thriller from the mind of best-selling author Stephen King, opens June 2nd, 2023, in theaters nationwide.

, a horror-thriller from the mind of best-selling author Stephen King, opens June 2nd, 2023, in theaters nationwide. High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.