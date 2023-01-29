Universal Orlando Shares First Look at New Mardi Gras Tribute Store Facade

Universal Orlando has shared a first look at the facade for the Mardi Gras Tribute Store, located in a brand-new location on Hollywood Blvd.

What’s Happening:

This year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida will be moving locations, now set to be located in the Hollywood section of the park.

Thanks to a tweet from Universal Orlando

The entrance to the new Tribute Store is through the former UOAP Lounge, and will also make use of the former Williams of Hollywood Prop Store and The Darkroom.

This year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store invites guests to an international jazz celebration that leads to the traditional alleyways of New Orleans and ultimately into a speakeasy where the Mardi Gras celebration continues.

Within the new store, guests can shop a new selection of Mardi Gras merchandise that ranges from apparel to accessories and collectibles such as keychains, pins, themed glasses and even some personalized options – allowing them to take a piece of Florida’s Biggest Party home with them.

Guests can also devour tasty treats inspired by this year’s celebration within the new retail location.

