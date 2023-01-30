Food-Inspired Disney Munchlings Themselves Inspire New Food Items at Walt Disney World

New food items inspired by the Disney Munchlings line of plush, that themselves are based on food, are now available around Walt Disney World.

The first item (seen above) is the Angel Açai Bowl, based on the Disney Munchling of the same name. Angel of course is Stitch’s love interest from the Lilo and Stitch sequels.

sequels. You can find this exclusively at Lottawatta Lodge at Disney’s Blizzard Beach

Up next, you can get this delightful Donald Duck-inspired Almond Sweet Corn Cake, based on the Donald Duck Corn Elote Disney Munchling.

You’ll find this at outdoor food carts near Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom

Finally, we have an item that is typically available, but still ties in nicely with the Thumper Spiced Carrot Cake Disney Munchling.

This is the Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie that you can find at The Trolley Car Café in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The exclusive Angel Açai Bowl and Almond Sweet Corn Cake are available from now until March 31st.