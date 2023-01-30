Disney100: Stay Toasty Warm with Mickey and Minnie Mouse Beanies from Love Your Melon

As Disney fans we’re already delighting in the fact that we have an entire year to celebrate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary aptly named, 100 Years of Wonder! Over at Love Your Melon they’re celebrating with new beanie styles featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Whether it’s fans or brands, everyone is having a blast celebrating Disney100! The official fun has begun at Disneyland Resort , while across the globe, several of our favorite retailers and licensees are delivering new collections fearing beloved characters.

, while across the globe, several of our favorite retailers and licensees are delivering new collections fearing beloved characters. The folks at Love Your Melon have released a new assortment of standard and double pom beanies starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse!

Fans of the adorable mice icons will look just as stylish as the duo with these cozy toppers that will keep your head toasty warm during the cold seasons.

Each beanie features a circular leather patch with a white foil Mickey or Minnie cartoon and includes a commemorative 100th Anniversary beanie charm.

The Disney100 Love Your Melon Collection is available now on the Love Your Melon website and prices range from $45-$70.

website and prices range from $45-$70. Links to the individual items can be found below.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.