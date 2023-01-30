Krakoa Begins to Crack in Upcoming “X-Men: Before the Fall” Comics

Mutantkind’s next evolution is on the horizon. First teased at NYCC, “Fall of X” will be an overarching storyline impacting every X-Men title and the Marvel Universe as we know it. “Fall of X” represents a crucial chapter of the Krakoa era, which began in Jonathan Hickman’s seminal House of X and Powers of X. The current age of X-Men has been so revolutionary that the question on every fan’s mind has been, “Can Krakoa last forever?”

“Fall of X” will answer that question and many more but first, four key one-shots will set the stage for what’s to come.

Starting in May, these “Before the Fall” titles will tie up long-simmering plotlines, reintroduce major players, and put all the pieces in place for the dramatic events of the third annual “Hellfire Gala.”

In addition to being the official start of “Fall of X,” this year’s “Hellfire Gala” will also reveal the outcome of this year’s X-Men Vote, which fans can participate in starting tomorrow.

Witness a battle between two titans of the X-Universe in “X-Men: Before the Fall – Sons of X #1,” written by Si Spurrier and drawn by Phil Noto.

A man of innumerable personalities and powers vs. the most powerful artificial intelligence in this universe: Legion

It's the long-awaited return of Apocalypse in “X-Men: Before the Fall – Heralds of Apocalypse #1,” written by Al Ewing and drawn by Luca Pizzari.

Not seen since the shocking ending of X of Swords, Apocalypse and his family have battled for survival in the harsh land of Amenth. Do they rule over this twisted world or do its demonic inhabitants rule them? And how has Apocalypse felt about the choices the Quiet Council has made in his absence?

It’s a mutant mystery for the ages in “X-Men: Before the Fall – Mutant First Strike #1,” written by Steve Orlando and drawn by Valentina Pinti.

A deadly mutant attacks an innocent small town but nothing is what it seems. Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Bishop are tasked with a routine mission but as they dig deeper, they uncover a hidden truth that will send shockwaves through mutantkind.