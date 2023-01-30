“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Dolls from World of EPI Celebrates Family, Diversity and Fun

This February, Disney+ is bringing back The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for another season of wacky antics, family bonding, cultural discussions and much, much more. When the streaming ends, fans can carry on the adventures of Penny Proud and her crew with dolls and figures from World of EPI.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere with all episodes streaming on Disney+!

will premiere with all episodes streaming on Disney+! As fans get ready to join the Proud Family for more adventures, World of EPI is showcasing a variety of fashion dolls and playsets inspired by characters from this incredible series.

The World of EPI is committed to authentic representation to help children see their true beauty and brilliance. The company creates unique sculpts that are true pieces of art, created to empower all kids.

The characters have beautiful full lips, custom-blended skin tones and more representative articulated bodies. The collections also feature hair textures and styles ranging from afro, afro puffs, wavy, braids and straight. Everything is mindfully and intentionally done to represent the beauty in multicultural children.

Guests will find The Proud Family assortment of dolls and figures available now at Target

Prices range from $12.99-$19.99 and links to the individual items can be found below.

The Proud Family Louder and Prouder Penny Proud Fashion Doll is a 10″ and fully articulated, bending and posing for endless hours of fun. She has beautiful soft hair, styled in puffballs pigtails that can be washed and re-styled for hours of fun.

The Proud Family Louder And Prouder Penny Proud Fashion Doll : Target

The LaCienega Boulevardez Fashion Doll and Dijonay Jones Fashion Doll are also ready to join in on all your Proud Family fun!

The Proud Family Louder And Prouder Lacienega Boulevardez Fashion Doll : Target

The Proud Family Louder And Prouder Dijonay Fashion Doll : Target

The Proud Family Louder and Prouder Penny Proud & Crew Mini Figurines Pack includes detailed representations of Penny and four friends, as well as a box that doubles as a diorama of Penny's room for playing and displaying.

The Proud Family Louder And Prouder Penny Proud & Crew Mini Figurines Pack : Target

The Penny Proud & Family five-piece mini figurine set includes Penny, mom Trudy, dad Oscar, twin siblings CeCe and brother BeBe.

The Proud Family Louder And Prouder Penny Proud And Family Mini Figurines Set : Target