Guide to Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite 2023

Tonight, January 31st, marks the first of Disneyland’s special event nites, Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite. With the return of the annual event comes a slew of special entertainment, dining, and shopping exclusive to the festivities! Disneyland Park transforms into a celebration of love of all kinds with rare character sightings, shorter waits on attractions, and so much more as part of this specialty ticketed event.

Ticketholders can experience all this on January 31st, February 2nd, 5th, 7th, 9th, 14th, and 16th, 2023, running from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM but Sweethearts’ Nite ticketholders can enter the park at 6:00 PM, no reservation required.

Guests should also be aware that attractions and areas of the park may not be available during the event, including (but not limited to) Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Critter Country, Mickey’s Toontown, Splash Mountain, Tarzan’s Treehouse, Indiana Jones Adventure, Haunted Mansion, and Sailing Ship Columbia.





Special Entertainment

Main Street U.S.A.

Sweethearts’ Nite Fireworks – 9:35 PM

Adventureland

Polynesian Trio – 9:00 PM, 10:15 PM, 11:15 PM, 12:15 AM

Critter Country

Little Scotty’s String Band – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM, 12:15 AM

Frontierland

Moonlight Jazz Cruise – Continuously Throughout the Night

Fantasyland

Royal Ball – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:15 PM, 12:15 AM

Photo Ops/Step into the Scenes

Main Street U.S.A.

Poppins Penguins

Lady and the Tramp

Cinderella Coach – Royal Theater

Romantic Castle – Sleeping Beauty Castle

New Orleans Square

Aristocats – Rivers of America Landing

Together Forever Tombstones – Haunted Mansion

Critter Country

Princess and the Frog – Near The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Fantasyland

Aladdin – “ it’s a small world

Tangled – “it’s a small world”

Luca – Motor Boat Landing near Matterhorn Bobsleds

Tomorrowland

Main Street U.S.A.

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Plaza Inn

Churros Near Sleeping Beauty Castle

Popcorn Near Central Plaza

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Refreshment Corner

Adventureland

The Tropical Hideaway

Frontierland

Rancho Del Zocalo

The Golden Horseshoe

Stage Door Cafe

Popcorn Near Mark Twain Riverboat

Pretzels Near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

New Orleans Square

Cafe Orleans

French Market

Mint Julep Bar

Popcorn Near Haunted Mansion

Churros Near Haunted Mansion

Harbour Galley

Critter Country

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Churros & Lemonade in Critter Country

Fantasyland

Popcorn near Fantasyland Theater

Churros at Small World Promenade

Popcorn at Small World Promenade

Red Rose Taverne

Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train

Tomorrowland

Galactic Grill

Popcorn Near Star Trader

Churros Near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Pretzels Near Star Tours

Shopping

Main Street U.S.A.

Emporium

Disney Showcase

New Orleans Square

La Mascarade d’Orleans

Tomorrowland

Star Trader