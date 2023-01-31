Guide to Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite 2023

Tonight, January 31st, marks the first of Disneyland’s special event nites, Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite. With the return of the annual event comes a slew of special entertainment, dining, and shopping exclusive to the festivities! Disneyland Park transforms into a celebration of love of all kinds with rare character sightings, shorter waits on attractions, and so much more as part of this specialty ticketed event.

Ticketholders can experience all this on January 31st, February 2nd, 5th, 7th, 9th, 14th, and 16th, 2023, running from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM but Sweethearts’ Nite ticketholders can enter the park at 6:00 PM, no reservation required.

Guests should also be aware that attractions and areas of the park may not be available during the event, including (but not limited to) Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Critter Country, Mickey’s Toontown, Splash Mountain, Tarzan’s Treehouse, Indiana Jones Adventure, Haunted Mansion, and Sailing Ship Columbia.


Special Entertainment

Main Street U.S.A.

  • Sweethearts’ Nite Fireworks – 9:35 PM

Adventureland

  • Polynesian Trio – 9:00 PM, 10:15 PM, 11:15 PM, 12:15 AM

Critter Country

  • Little Scotty’s String Band – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM, 12:15 AM

Frontierland

  • Moonlight Jazz Cruise – Continuously Throughout the Night

Fantasyland

  • Royal Ball – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:15 PM, 12:15 AM

Photo Ops/Step into the Scenes

Main Street U.S.A.

  • Poppins Penguins – Refreshment Corner
  • Lady and the Tramp – Plaza Inn
  • Cinderella Coach – Royal Theater
  • Romantic Castle – Sleeping Beauty Castle

New Orleans Square

  • Aristocats – Rivers of America Landing
  • Together Forever Tombstones – Haunted Mansion

Critter Country

Fantasyland

Tomorrowland

Dining Options

Main Street U.S.A.

  • Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
  • Plaza Inn
  • Churros Near Sleeping Beauty Castle
  • Popcorn Near Central Plaza
  • Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
  • Refreshment Corner

Adventureland

  • The Tropical Hideaway

Frontierland

New Orleans Square

  • Cafe Orleans
  • French Market
  • Mint Julep Bar
  • Popcorn Near Haunted Mansion
  • Churros Near Haunted Mansion
  • Harbour Galley

Critter Country

  • Hungry Bear Restaurant
  • Churros & Lemonade in Critter Country

Fantasyland

  • Popcorn near Fantasyland Theater
  • Churros at Small World Promenade
  • Popcorn at Small World Promenade
  • Red Rose Taverne
  • Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train

Tomorrowland

Shopping

Main Street U.S.A.

  • Emporium
  • Disney Showcase

New Orleans Square

  • La Mascarade d’Orleans

Tomorrowland

  • Star Trader

