Guide to Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite 2023

Tonight, January 31st, marks the first of Disneyland’s special event nites, Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite. With the return of the annual event comes a slew of special entertainment, dining, and shopping exclusive to the festivities! Disneyland Park transforms into a celebration of love of all kinds with rare character sightings, shorter waits on attractions, and so much more as part of this specialty ticketed event.
Ticketholders can experience all this on January 31st, February 2nd, 5th, 7th, 9th, 14th, and 16th, 2023, running from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM but Sweethearts’ Nite ticketholders can enter the park at 6:00 PM, no reservation required.
Guests should also be aware that attractions and areas of the park may not be available during the event, including (but not limited to) Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Critter Country, Mickey’s Toontown, Splash Mountain, Tarzan’s Treehouse, Indiana Jones Adventure, Haunted Mansion, and Sailing Ship Columbia.
Special Entertainment
Main Street U.S.A.
- Sweethearts’ Nite Fireworks – 9:35 PM
Adventureland
- Polynesian Trio – 9:00 PM, 10:15 PM, 11:15 PM, 12:15 AM
Critter Country
- Little Scotty’s String Band – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM, 12:15 AM
Frontierland
- Moonlight Jazz Cruise – Continuously Throughout the Night
Fantasyland
- Royal Ball – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:15 PM, 12:15 AM
Photo Ops/Step into the Scenes
Main Street U.S.A.
- Poppins Penguins – Refreshment Corner
- Lady and the Tramp – Plaza Inn
- Cinderella Coach – Royal Theater
- Romantic Castle – Sleeping Beauty Castle
New Orleans Square
- Aristocats – Rivers of America Landing
- Together Forever Tombstones – Haunted Mansion
Critter Country
- Princess and the Frog – Near The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Fantasyland
- Aladdin – “it’s a small world“
- Tangled – “it’s a small world”
- Luca – Motor Boat Landing near Matterhorn Bobsleds
Tomorrowland
- The Little Mermaid – Submarine Lagoon
- WALL-E – Astro Orbitor
Dining Options
Main Street U.S.A.
- Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
- Plaza Inn
- Churros Near Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Popcorn Near Central Plaza
- Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Refreshment Corner
Adventureland
- The Tropical Hideaway
Frontierland
- Rancho Del Zocalo
- The Golden Horseshoe
- Stage Door Cafe
- Popcorn Near Mark Twain Riverboat
- Pretzels Near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
New Orleans Square
- Cafe Orleans
- French Market
- Mint Julep Bar
- Popcorn Near Haunted Mansion
- Churros Near Haunted Mansion
- Harbour Galley
Critter Country
- Hungry Bear Restaurant
- Churros & Lemonade in Critter Country
Fantasyland
- Popcorn near Fantasyland Theater
- Churros at Small World Promenade
- Popcorn at Small World Promenade
- Red Rose Taverne
- Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train
Tomorrowland
- Galactic Grill
- Popcorn Near Star Trader
- Churros Near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
- Pretzels Near Star Tours
Shopping
Main Street U.S.A.
- Emporium
- Disney Showcase
New Orleans Square
- La Mascarade d’Orleans
Tomorrowland
- Star Trader