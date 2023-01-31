Fourth “Descendants” Film “The Pocketwatch” Now In Production

Announced today via the official Disney Channel Twitter account, the fourth movie in the Descendants franchise, The Pocketwatch, is now in production.

What’s Happening:

A video showcasing some of the cast recording songs for the new Descendants film was shared by the Disney Channel today, along with the proclamation that the film is officially in production.

The Descendants movies unfurled an imaginative mythology of two new lands, idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney's most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains. The bold new story of The Pocketwatch returns to these lands and also takes audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland .

movies unfurled an imaginative mythology of two new lands, idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney's most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains. The bold new story of returns to these lands and also takes audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in . The expansive new story finds polar opposites Red and Chloe crossing paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out. In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

Brandy and Rita Ora will star in the film as Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts, respectively.

The cast also includes China Anne McClain as “Uma” ( Descendants 2 and Descendants 3 ) Kylie Cantrall as “Red” ( Gabby Duran and the Unsittables ) Dara Reneé as “Ulyana” ( High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ) Malia Baker as “Chloe” ( The Babysitter’s Club ) Ruby Rose Turner as “Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts” ( Coop and Cami Ask the World ) Morgan Dudley as “Ella/Young Cinderella” (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill ) Joshua Colley as “Hook” ( Senior Year ) Melanie Paxson as “Fairy Godmother” ( Dealbreakers )



Lauded filmmaker Jennifer Phang ( The Flight Attendant ) is the director and co-executive producer of The Pocketwatch , and the script was written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer ( Magic: The Gathering ).

) is the director and co-executive producer of , and the script was written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer ( ). Returning to the franchise is production designer Mark Hofeling ( Descendants , Zombies ). Suzanne Todd ( Noelle ) and Gary Marsh are executive producers and the casting directors are Alexis Frank Koczara and Christine Smith Shevchenko ( The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ).

, ). Suzanne Todd ( ) and Gary Marsh are executive producers and the casting directors are Alexis Frank Koczara and Christine Smith Shevchenko ( ). The Pocketwatch is coming soon to Disney Channel and Disney+