New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Merchandise Lands at shopDisney

Last fall, Marvel fans were treated to a line of new apparel and accessories inspired by the superhero Black Panther and his home nation. The World of Wakanda collection launched at the D23 Expo before coming to shopDisney. Now even more styles have arrived that will brighten up your wardrobe.

Venture back into the World of Wakanda with the latest round of Black Panther merchandise from shopDisney .

The ruler of Wakanda may have changed, but the story lives on. Dive into the adventures of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with apparel and accessories inspired by the characters and vibrant landscape of the fictional nation.

The new arrivals include: Spirit Jersey Dress Tunic Backpack Pin Light up Gauntlet

Whether you’re looking to add some colorful fashions to your wardrobe or prefer to expand your Marvel collection with awesome display pieces, you can’t go wrong with these incredible selections.

Guests will find the newest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merchandise available now on shopDisney .

P rices range from $17.99-$99.99 and links to the individual items can be found below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Spirit Jersey for Adults – $79.99

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Backpack for Adults – $49.99

Main compartment with magnetic closure

Outside zippered pocket

Padded adjustable shoulder straps

Textured simulated leather top carry handle

9 1/2'' x 11'' x 3 1/2''

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Poplin Tunic for Adults – $54.99

Tie belt with Wakandan print spelling out ''Wakanda Forever''

Cross strap detail at the neckline

Short sleeves

Elastic waistband

Petal hem

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Dress for Adults – $69.99