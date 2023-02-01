The Entertainment of Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite 2023

Love was in the air last night at Disneyland, during the first Sweethearts’ Nite of 2023, as part of the ongoing Disneyland After Dark after-hours ticketed event series. We’ve already taken a look at some of the special food and merchandise available during the event, so now it’s time to take in all of the special character appearances, photo opportunities and entertainment.

Special projections adorn both Sleeping Beauty Castle and “it’s a small world” during Sweethearts’ Nite.

Projections also covered the facades of Main Street U.S.A. throughout the night, as a soundtrack of Disney love songs played.

Naturally, the most popular aspect of Sweethearts Nite is the opportunity to meet and greet with rare characters and couples like Esmerelda and Phoebus from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Stitch and Angel, Ariel and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid, Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog, Bernard and Bianca from The Rescuers, Belle and Beast from Beauty and the Beast, and even the most romantic character out there, Big Al!

Guests lined up for hours around Disneyland for hours to interact with these popular pairings, but there were also plenty of neat photo-op locations throughout the Happiest Place on Earth, including a fun new one featuring Machiavelli from Pixar’s Luca.

We took in an enjoyable performance of the Little Scotty String Band at the Hungry Bear Restaurant.

Watch the Little Scotty String Band at Disneyland: After Dark – Sweethearts' Nite 2023:

Over in Adventureland, guests can enjoy performances by the Polynesian Trio, which you can check out for yourself below.

And, over on the promenade near “it’s a small world,” fans can dance the night away with favorite royal couples during the Royal Ball:

Sadly, due to those pesky winds at higher elevations, the special Sweethearts’ Nite Fireworks were canceled, and guests weren’t too pleased when it was replaced by a performance of Mickey’s Mix Magic.

https://twitter.com/laughing_place/status/1620656482307170308

For now, enjoy a performance of last year’s show on our YouTube channel:

Although tickets are completely sold out, there are quite a few more Sweethearts’ Nites taking place at Disneyland, on February 2nd, 5th, 7th, 9th, 14th and 16th. For complete event details, click here.