Photos – Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite Exclusive Event Food and Merchandise

Love was in the air last night at Disneyland, during the first Sweethearts’ Nite of 2023, as part of the ongoing Disneyland After Dark after-hours ticketed event series. We’ll begin our Sweethearts’ Nite coverage with a look at the event credentials, as well as special merchandise and food offerings.

Here is a look at this year’s event guide. It should be noted that Disneyland’s newest attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, is not open for the event.

This year’s event credential is very similar to last years, just red instead of pink.

Over at the currently shuttered Star Wars Launch Bay, Magic Key Holders could pick up a special gift – a double-sided paper medallion that can be used to cover up Mickey and Minnie’s faces on the Sweethearts’ Nite credential with the always-more-interesting Donald or Daisy Duck.

Here’s some of the Sweethearts’ Nite exclusive merchandise including a long sleeve shirt, magnet, and ornament, available at the Star Trader in Tomorrowland.

Popcorn lovers can get a romantic Sweethearts’ Nite balloon bucket featuring Mickey and Minnie.

On to some of the special food items, such as the Kiss-tachio Raspberry Pretzel and a Strawberry Cheesecake Churro available in Tomorrowland.

The French Market offered an interesting Heart-Shaped Beef Short Rib Ravioli.

Over at the Stage Door Cafe in Frontierland, they had the Mine & Yours Chocolate Strawberry Funnel Cakes.

More items available at Rancho del Zocalo, Hungry Bear Restaurant and Red Rose Taverne.

Stay tuned for more from Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite, including character appearances, special photo opportunities and entertainment. Although tickets are completely sold out, there are quite a few more Sweethearts' Nites taking place at Disneyland, on February 2nd, 5th, 7th, 9th, 14th and 16th.