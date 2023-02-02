Photos: Powerline Max and More New Characters Now Meeting Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Yesterday, we found out about some new characters that are now appearing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and today we stopped by to meet with a few of them!
What’s Happening:
- Firstly, Donald and Daisy can now be found waving to guests from one of the Hollywood Blvd. facade balconies.
- Mr. & Mrs. Incredible, Frozone and Edna Mode can be found around Echo Lake.
- Perhaps getting the most buzz, is Goofy’s son Max, who is now appearing in the famous Powerline costume from A Goofy Movie.
- The Goof himself is also appearing in a new Hawaiian shirt style outfit.
- Additionally, Chip & Dale can be found with their dual love interest, Clarice, through February 14th.
- Beginning February 15th, you’ll instead be able to find Chip & Dale in their Rescue Rangers costumes, over by the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.
- Most of these meet & greets are set to continue indefinitely, so be sure to find them on your next visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
