Cinderella Castle Dress Inspired by Magic Kingdom and Nighttime Fireworks Comes to shopDisney

Disney fans have a new dress to add to their parks approved wardrobe for springtime and beyond with this lovely Cinderella Castle dress from shopDisney.

2023 is going to be a good year for merchandise and shopDisney is bringing fans a wonderful assortment of celebratory apparel that spotlight the beloved parks and resorts.

One item that will surely be on many shopping lists is the new Cinderella Castle dress

This dazzling gown is as elegant as the castle it represents. A gorgeous silhouette features a spaghetti strap bodice made from satin material, a departure from the usual Dress Shop designs.

The dress is decorated with a full Cinderella Castle image and fireworks on the skirt accented with a sheer black overlay featuring golden fireworks.

Finally, tying everything together is a mesh cape also decorated with fireworks, that secures at the neck.

The Cinderella Castle Dress is available now on shopDisney

Cinderella Castle Dress for Women – Walt Disney World – $198.00

What About Sleeping Beauty Castle?

Last month we shared a post for this exact same dress

As you can see, nearly everything is the same, except for the castle image.

We’re not sure if the Sleeping Beauty Castle dress will be coming to shopDisney, but we’ll keep you updated if it does.