Disney’s “Encanto” Takes Home Multiple GRAMMY Awards

Fantastical and magical: #Encanto just won Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media Album at the #GRAMMYs!! ✨Congratulations to @lin_manuel Miranda and the cast of @EncantoMovie. 🦋🎶



Listen now: https://t.co/gUWJVi54zu



Encanto is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2GwrObpVh1