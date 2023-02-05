Disney’s “Encanto” Takes Home Multiple GRAMMY Awards

Before the main awards show has even begun, Disney’s smash animated hit Encanto has brought home three GRAMMY Awards.
- Disney’s Encanto has won the GRAMMY Awards for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written for Visual Media.
- The hit film swept all three of the categories for which it was nominated at this year’s GRAMMY Awards.
- The Best Song Written for Visual Media win came for – you guessed it – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
- For the Best Compilation Soundtrack award, Encanto beat out 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story.
- Encanto, with all the music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted in theaters in November, 2021, leading up to a Disney+ debut about a month later.
- Last year, the Encanto soundtrack became Disney’s first soundtrack to hit the number one spot on the Billboard charts since Frozen 2 back in 2019.
- It was also a rare example of an album that didn’t debut at number 1, debuting at number 197 on the December 11th, 2021 chart, then finding itself at #162, #179, #110, #7, and now #1 over the following weeks. It’s also only the third album to have a debut in the 197-200 range to reach #1, joining Led Zeppelin’s “Led Zeppelin II,” and The Monkees’ “Headquarters.”
- The soundtrack is also one of only six soundtracks from animated films to hit #1 since Billboard began publishing their top 200 weekly in 1956. The others were Frozen 2, Frozen, Pocahontas, and 1994’s The Lion King, all from Disney, with the 6th being the Jack Johnson created soundtrack from 2006’s Curious George from Imagine Entertainment/Universal.
