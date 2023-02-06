Charm Your Four Legged Friends with shopDisney’s New Critter Chaos Collection

Well the world has gone to the animals! At least that’s the case with the new Critter Chaos Collection on shopDisney. Disney has gathered up their best creature pals and given them full reign over an adorable assortment of accessories not for humans, but for their pets!

What’s Happening:

Calling all Disney animal lovers! A new line of pet merchandise has debuted and is inspired by the beloved critters from our favorite movies.

Cats, dogs, birds, chickens, chipmunks, foxes, racoons and even the chameleon we’ve come to love shine on this collection of pet leads, collars, feeding mats, bowls and toys designed especially for your pets.

The fabulous series features animals from: The Fox and The Hound The Aristocats Pocahontas Moana Mulan Bambi Classic Disney Characters And More

The Disney Critter Chaos Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Disney Critters Pet Bowl – $22.99

Disney Critters Cat Bowl – $19.99

Disney Critters Pet Feeding Mat – $19.99

Disney Critters Dog Lead – $17.99

Disney Critters Dog Collar – $17.99

Disney Critters Cat Collar – $12.99

Disney Critters Disc Toy for Pets – $17.99

Want More Critter Chaos?: