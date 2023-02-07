First “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Gameplay Footage Released

Just a week after the game was delayed about a month, the first gameplay footage from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been shared by IGN.
- In a new video from IGN, Star Wars fans can see nine minutes of gameplay from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
- The footage sees Cal Kestis crash land on Koboh and begin his search for assistance in repairing his ship.
- Check out the gameplay in the video below:
- The game allows players to experience the next chapter of Kestis’ journey.
- Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.
- Continue Cal’s Journey – No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in – with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him.
- Go Beyond Your Training – The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these skills to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.
- Explore an Untamed Galaxy – Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam. With larger areas to explore and more to discover off the beaten path, players who adventure beyond the horizon will find hidden rewards.