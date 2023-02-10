The Wheel at ICON Park Reopens Following New Year’s Eve Incident

ICON Park has announced that The Wheel at ICON Park has reopened following an incident on New Year’s Eve.

What’s Happening:

On New Year’s Eve, The Wheel at ICON Park lost power and electrical sparks were spotted, and the attraction has remained closed ever since.

According to ICON Park, all of the components on the attraction have been inspected, the parts that were affected have been replaced, and with assistance from the manufacturer of the attraction, Intamin Amusement Rides and other leading industry engineers, supplemental safeguards have been added to prevent the interruption in power to occur again.

The Wheel has been successfully run for days now to assure that all systems are “Go!” and it has passed all inspections to allow the safe and fun operation of this spectacular attraction.

In addition to completing the repairs, upgrades and inspections on The Wheel, the attraction team has used this time to prepare for the launch of its upcoming Wheel experience “The Great Florida Road Trip.”

To learn more about ICON Park, visit iconparkorlando.com

What They’re Saying: