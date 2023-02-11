Pianist Lang Lang Performs Medley of Disney Songs on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Piano virtuoso Lang Lang recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a medley from his latest album, The Disney Book.

What’s Happening:

  • Ahead of his appearance at the Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, February 14th, pianist Lang Lang appeared on The Tonight Show to perform a selection from The Disney Book.
  • The medley performed includes the following songs:
    • “Feed the Birds” from Mary Poppins
    • “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book
    • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto
  • Watch Lang Lang’s full performance below:

  • On February 14th, Lang Lang will perform The Disney Book live in concert with The Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Radio City.
  • The concert will feature scores from beloved Disney films like:
    • Mary Poppins
    • Frozen
    • Mulan
    • Beauty and the Beast
    • And more
  • You can find The Disney Book on many of your favorite streaming platforms, such as Spotify: