Pianist Lang Lang Performs Medley of Disney Songs on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Piano virtuoso Lang Lang recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a medley from his latest album, The Disney Book.

to perform a selection from . The medley performed includes the following songs: “Feed the Birds” from Mary Poppins “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto

Watch Lang Lang’s full performance below: