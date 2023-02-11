Pianist Lang Lang Performs Medley of Disney Songs on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Piano virtuoso Lang Lang recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a medley from his latest album, The Disney Book.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of his appearance at the Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, February 14th, pianist Lang Lang appeared on The Tonight Show to perform a selection from The Disney Book.
- The medley performed includes the following songs:
- “Feed the Birds” from Mary Poppins
- “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto
- Watch Lang Lang’s full performance below:
- On February 14th, Lang Lang will perform The Disney Book live in concert with The Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Radio City.
- The concert will feature scores from beloved Disney films like:
- Mary Poppins
- Frozen
- Mulan
- Beauty and the Beast
- And more
- You can find The Disney Book on many of your favorite streaming platforms, such as Spotify: