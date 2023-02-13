France Condemns Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Over Portrayal of French Military

France’s defense minister has condemned Marvel’s recently released film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever over the portrayal of the French military in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the recently released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, gives a speech at the United Nations, explaining that Wakanda is aware of the other nations’ plans to launch an attack.

, Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, gives a speech at the United Nations, explaining that Wakanda is aware of the other nations’ plans to launch an attack. We simultaneously see an attack on a Wakandan research center, which is quickly turned away by the Dora Milaje.

The Dora then bring the assailants into the UN and reveal them to be French soldiers.

Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, took to his Twitter account “I strongly condemn this false and misleading representation of our Armed Forces. I think of and pay tribute to the 58 French soldiers who died defending Mali at its request against Islamist terrorist groups.”

That reaction from Lecornu came in response to a tweet from French journalist Jean Bexon, who shared his own thoughts, referencing France’s role in the Gulf War: “In the latest American Marvel production (Black Panther Wakanda Forever), the evil French mercenaries operating in Mali are dressed as Operation Barkhane soldiers.”



More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: