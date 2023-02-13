Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders Can Get Fun New Sticker Sheet At Select Locations

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can get their hands on another new freebie exclusively for them, a new sticker sheet available at select locations throughout the resort.

Disneyland Magic Key holders are being treated to a special new benefit exclusively for them with the release of special new stickers that they can pick up on their next visit to the Disneyland Resort.

The fun new stickers feature characters from The Princess and the Frog, Soul , as well as stylized phrases and icons, even the Magic Key logo!

Now available, the sticker sheet, designed by Elan M. Carson, will be available during regular operating hours while supplies last in select locations throughout the Disneyland Resort. Magic Key holders will have to see a cast member in the location to collect their item.

The sticker sheets will be available at the locations through February 28th, while supplies last.

Magic Key Holders can head to the following locations to pick up their items: Disneyland Park – Disneyana Downtown Disney ESPN Star Wars

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders are reminded to be sure to check out the Magic Key portal for other ways to celebrate Black heritage and music at the Disneyland Resort throughout the rest of February!

To claim their sticker sheet, the Magic Key holder must be present. Limit one per Magic Key holder. Available for a limited time, while supplies last. Subject to change or cancellation without notice. Valid Magic Key pass required. Valid park admission and park reservation required for park entry.

