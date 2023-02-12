Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes is Going to Disneyland

With the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII, quarterback and MVP Patrick Mahomes is going to Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Continuing a Disney Parks tradition, Patrick Mahomes will be celebrating his Super Bowl victory at Disneyland tomorrow, Monday, February 13th.
- The announcement was made official with the latest Disney Parks “What’s Next” commercial release late Sunday night:
- Mahomes will appear in a cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park at 1:30 p.m. PT (barring any unforeseen delays).
- Ahead of that, the NFL star will spend the morning with family and friends experiencing some of the park’s most popular attractions, interacting with beloved Disney characters, and of course celebrate Disney100 at the park.
- Previously, Mahomes celebrated his Super Bowl LIV win in 2020 at Magic Kingdom:
- Seeing as this year’s big game was in Glendale, Arizona, Disneyland was selected as the victory venue.
- Mahomes even mentioned that he was hoping for a world tour of Disney parks in the future during a post-game press conference:
- Meanwhile, during tonight’s broadcast, Disney debuted a new Disney100 commercial as well as a new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and a new spot for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
- Fun fact: in the original ad, Simms actually says “I’m gonna go to Disney World” — not quite the “I’m going to Disney World” we’re used to now.
