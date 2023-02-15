Hulu Engages Top Artists to “Give Flowers” in Celebration of Black History Month

There's an exciting campaign that Hulu is running to celebrate Black History Month.
What's Happening:
- As part of Hulu's ongoing commitment to celebrate Black Stories Always, Hulu has engaged talent from across Hulu, Onyx Collective, and The Walt Disney Company to help spotlight black artists by "giving them their flowers."
- Throughout the month on Hulu's social media channels, there will be videos featuring some of the most accomplished black artists in entertainment "giving flowers" to those who have guided and inspired them throughout their careers.
- This campaign kicked off earlier in the month with thoughtful dedications from artists including Nikole Hannah-Jones, Trevor Jackson, Josh Bonzie, Roger Ross Williams & Shoshana Guy, Quentin Plair Jr., and many more to come.
- In addition to their social media platforms, they will celebrate these honorees in real life with flowers sourced from black-owned florists across the country. Hulu also worked with Bia Blooms to create the stunning set decor seen in several of the videos.
- Hulu will also continue to shine a light on black stories and storytellers throughout the year in the "Black Stories Always" hub.
- There will be TV and film premieres, including the third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, the final season of FX’s Snowfall, Onyx Collective’s docuseries The 1619 Project, the fifth season premiere of Freeform’s Grown-ish, Onyx Collective’s Bruiser, Andscape’s Three Ways and new episodes of the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning series Abbott Elementary, among others.