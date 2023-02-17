This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 20th-24th:
- Monday, February 20 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date February 14, 2023
- Milo Ventimiglia (The Company You Keep)
- Charles Barkley (Inside the NBA)
- Musical Guest Paramore
- Tuesday, February 21
- Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)
- RZA (Wu-Tang: An American Saga)
- Musical Guest Bailey Zimmerman
- Wednesday, February 22
- Keri Russell (Cocaine Bear)
- Ms. Pat (The Ms. Pat Show)
- Musical Guest Logic
- Thursday, February 23
- Anthony Mackie (We Have a Ghost)
- Chris Distefano (Super Maximum Retro Show)
- Musical Guest Gracie Abrams
- Friday, February 24
- Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.