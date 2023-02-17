“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Tom Cruise, Wanda Sykes and More to Appear Week of February 20th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 20th-24th:

  • Monday, February 20 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date February 14, 2023
  • Tuesday, February 21
  • Wednesday, February 22
    • Keri Russell (Cocaine Bear)
    • Ms. Pat (The Ms. Pat Show)
    • Musical Guest Logic
  • Thursday, February 23
    • Anthony Mackie (We Have a Ghost)
    • Chris Distefano (Super Maximum Retro Show)
    • Musical Guest Gracie Abrams
  • Friday, February 24
    • Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
    • Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.