This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 20th-24th:

Monday, February 20 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date February 14, 2023 Milo Ventimiglia ( The Company You Keep ) Charles Barkley ( Inside the NBA ) Musical Guest Paramore

Tuesday, February 21 Wanda Sykes ( The Upshaws ) RZA ( Wu-Tang: An American Saga ) Musical Guest Bailey Zimmerman

Wednesday, February 22 Keri Russell ( Cocaine Bear ) Ms. Pat ( The Ms. Pat Show ) Musical Guest Logic

Thursday, February 23 Anthony Mackie ( We Have a Ghost ) Chris Distefano ( Super Maximum Retro Show ) Musical Guest Gracie Abrams

Friday, February 24 Tom Cruise ( Top Gun: Maverick ) Camila Morrone ( Daisy Jones & The Six )



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.